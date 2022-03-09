 Skip to content

Godsbane update for 9 March 2022

Version 1.2.1

Build 8338947

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix addressing the following bugs:

  • Fixed a rare bug where players would connect to a match to find an empty board and are unable to play.

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes player rating can drop below 0.

