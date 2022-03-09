 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Electron update for 9 March 2022

Nightly Build #26 - Mar 8, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8338696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tonights build comes with several small improvements.
You will also notice clouds are back and working properly.
Todays update focused on strengthening the file system and improving visuals.

The changelog can be viewed [here](electron.triangle4.com)

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.