Nightly Build #26 - Mar 8, 2022

Tonights build comes with several small improvements.
You will also notice clouds are back and working properly.
Todays update focused on strengthening the file system and improving visuals.
The changelog can be viewed [here](electron.triangle4.com)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Tonights build comes with several small improvements.
You will also notice clouds are back and working properly.
Todays update focused on strengthening the file system and improving visuals.
The changelog can be viewed [here](electron.triangle4.com)
Changed files in this update