A new version of Picverse Photo Editor is here!

The main updates are:
-
Simplified object removal
Automatically select objects you want to erase and remove them from photos in just a couple of clicks.
-
AI-driven image background removal
Remove or change photo backgrounds with great precision thanks to artificial intelligence technology.
* Automatic photo enhancementLet artificial intelligence improve the light and color balance in images. You’ll love the fast, high-quality results.
- Minor bug fixes
Enjoy a seamless photo-editing experience.
Changed files in this update