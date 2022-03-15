 Skip to content

Movavi Picverse update for 15 March 2022

A new version of Picverse Photo Editor is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8338680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main updates are:

  • Simplified object removal
    Automatically select objects you want to erase and remove them from photos in just a couple of clicks.

  • AI-driven image background removal
    Remove or change photo backgrounds with great precision thanks to artificial intelligence technology.

* Automatic photo enhancementLet artificial intelligence improve the light and color balance in images. You’ll love the fast, high-quality results.

  • Minor bug fixes
    Enjoy a seamless photo-editing experience.

Changed files in this update

Movavi Picverse Content Depot 1403801
  • Loading history…
