Mini Matches update for 9 March 2022

Patch Notes for 0.17.25

Patch Notes for 0.17.25 · Build 8337970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version (0.17.25) of Mini Matches is available!

This is what's no longer broken:

  • Minimum round count when starting demo (Always allow small amount of gameplay before showing demo-finished screen, even if the rounds have previously run out.)
  • Game language was wrong in analytics (Updated to correctly show the language of the player, to help track which localizations should be done first.)
  • Select unique rounds per match (Always select a unique set of rounds per match, so you don't play the same thing twice.)
  • Record average fps for modes (Starting work to track down a potential memory leak.)
  • Fixed minor bug in Eat Dots mode

