Patch Notes for 0.17.25

A new version (0.17.25) of Mini Matches is available!
This is what's no longer broken:
- Minimum round count when starting demo (Always allow small amount of gameplay before showing demo-finished screen, even if the rounds have previously run out.)
- Game language was wrong in analytics (Updated to correctly show the language of the player, to help track which localizations should be done first.)
- Select unique rounds per match (Always select a unique set of rounds per match, so you don't play the same thing twice.)
- Record average fps for modes (Starting work to track down a potential memory leak.)
- Fixed minor bug in Eat Dots mode
Changed files in this update