 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Berserk Mode update for 9 March 2022

Small Quality-of-Life and Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8337835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's changed:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added option to rebind movement keys
  • Added option to disable Vsync
  • Added option to cap FPS at 60
  • Some small performance improvements

BALANCE

  • Beast Limbs are now boosted by weapon upgrades on that side
  • Buffed Hydra fire attack
  • Nerfed Lich Hand tornado damage
  • Buffed Haunted Skull damage

BUGS

  • Improved Homonculus respawn mechanic, now it should only move you if you have fallen off the level.

As always, thanks for playing! Please keep sending through issues or any feedback or suggestions.

I'm currently working on introducing Classes to the game (each with upgradable stats), and reworking the loadout screen. I'll share more on this as it starts to come together.

Cheers,
Adam

Changed files in this update

Berserk Mode Content Depot 1649631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.