Small Quality-of-Life and Performance Update

What's changed:
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added option to rebind movement keys
- Added option to disable Vsync
- Added option to cap FPS at 60
- Some small performance improvements
BALANCE
- Beast Limbs are now boosted by weapon upgrades on that side
- Buffed Hydra fire attack
- Nerfed Lich Hand tornado damage
- Buffed Haunted Skull damage
BUGS
- Improved Homonculus respawn mechanic, now it should only move you if you have fallen off the level.
As always, thanks for playing! Please keep sending through issues or any feedback or suggestions.
I'm currently working on introducing Classes to the game (each with upgradable stats), and reworking the loadout screen. I'll share more on this as it starts to come together.
Cheers,
Adam
