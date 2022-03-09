February Update Hotfix #1: Rules of Engagement Tweaks and More!

- Fast Reload magazines maintain velocity from animation
ROE bug fixes and improvements:
New
- Revoke penalties if AI tries to threaten someone again (by fake surrendering, for example)
- Fixed an issue where a suspect drawing a weapon would be considered unjustified when force was used
- Updated SWAT engagement rules
- Fixed an issue where fake surrender exits would not count as authorized use of force
- Fixed an issue where fake surrenders with a knife would not count as authorized use of force
- Shortened required yell reaction time before authorizing use of force
- Made surrender checks more lenient in the case where accidental shots were fire as soon as an AI surrenders
- If a suspect is hesitating or fleeing with a weapon, even after hearing a yell, force is authorized
Other
- Civilians again avoid traps
- 'Bring Order to Chaos' is only complete if all suspects are arrested or dead. Excludes civilians.
- Added civilian response to yelling outside of line of sight(with a cooldown).
- Any weapon can now be canted (Default: O)
- Pepper spray now reduces morale
- Knife damage now applied to AI
- Lowest chunks of destroyable doors now ignore pawn collision (may resolve AI getting stuck inside doors)
- Detonator now appears in tactical device slot once all C2 has been used/placed
- Fixed an issue where clients could not see item scroll menu due to inventory not being replicated at start
- Fixed bleed audio playing on death
- Fixed new fake surrender exits not aborting when stunned
- Fixed camera being stuck in mirror gun when dying while mirroring in full screen
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed AI not always having correct health on start
- Fix for ragdolls repeatedly playing collision sounds
- Fix for ragdolls never sleeping
- Fixed suspects being able to fake surrender multiple times
