- fixed: ministrator might not buy wine/water even when it is available in market.
- new: ministrator is now available in regular game mode, not just endless
- fixed: charioteer stops whipping horse during 2nd race
- new: voxel model drawing resolution x 2
- OPTIMIZED: gladiator render/draw routine (FPS++)
- OPTIMIZED: particle/dust effects rendering/drawing (FPS++)
- BALANCING: Prestige Maximum Training Attack/Defense/Strength(HP) -- Max Attack: 3-5K Max Defense: 800-1K Max HP: 5-6K
- fixed: MULTIPLAYER REWARDS - 1000coin/man should work, again
Domina update for 9 March 2022
DOMINA v1.3.18 BETA
