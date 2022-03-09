 Skip to content

Domina update for 9 March 2022

DOMINA v1.3.18 BETA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: ministrator might not buy wine/water even when it is available in market.
  • new: ministrator is now available in regular game mode, not just endless
  • fixed: charioteer stops whipping horse during 2nd race
  • new: voxel model drawing resolution x 2
  • OPTIMIZED: gladiator render/draw routine (FPS++)
  • OPTIMIZED: particle/dust effects rendering/drawing (FPS++)
  • BALANCING: Prestige Maximum Training Attack/Defense/Strength(HP) -- Max Attack: 3-5K Max Defense: 800-1K Max HP: 5-6K
  • fixed: MULTIPLAYER REWARDS - 1000coin/man should work, again

