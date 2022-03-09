 Skip to content

Urban Mage update for 9 March 2022

Update 1.1.0 - Exploration Mode Fixes

Build 8336831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick fix for Exploration Mode where multiple interactions wouldn't be counted properly for some interactible objects.

Urban Mage Content Depot 1561431
