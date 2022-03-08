 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 March 2022

08 Mar 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8336688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed Bren Carriers' second MG to only fire in the front arc of the vehicle.
  • fixed a bug where the AI could try to select too many units when retreating a shaken unit and get stuck in a long delay until it figured it out.
  • fixed LOS mistakenly being allowed between adjacent lower/upper floor of the same building.
  • fixed the 'Between Buildings' combat modifier (was only applying on perfectly straight hexline LOSes due to rules misunderstanding).
  • fixed LOS being affected when running on a straight hexline adjacent to non-smoke counters (FFE, etc).
  • fixed Shaken Leaders applying their unshaken Leadership value in melee.

