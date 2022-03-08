- fixed Bren Carriers' second MG to only fire in the front arc of the vehicle.
- fixed a bug where the AI could try to select too many units when retreating a shaken unit and get stuck in a long delay until it figured it out.
- fixed LOS mistakenly being allowed between adjacent lower/upper floor of the same building.
- fixed the 'Between Buildings' combat modifier (was only applying on perfectly straight hexline LOSes due to rules misunderstanding).
- fixed LOS being affected when running on a straight hexline adjacent to non-smoke counters (FFE, etc).
- fixed Shaken Leaders applying their unshaken Leadership value in melee.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 March 2022
08 Mar 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands Depot - Mac Depot 1176037
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands (1176923) Depot - Windows Depot 1176923
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update