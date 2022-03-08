Little World

-
You can now visit the homeless camp in the airport, if you've got the route.
Hired help cards have been more than somewhat redesigned.
All negative options are now located on a single card.
You can now look for mutants in your hired help.
You now have to think about your hired help's loyalty and organisation.
-- It sets some default values if you have existing hired help.
And also make sure you pay them enough per week.
Numerous smaller tweaks and bits of content for hired help.
You can now call your hired help directly from your phone (or inventory cards).
You can't transfer hired help from the airport to the slums anymore.
Loyalty will also increase slowly over time.
You now have some stuff to deal with if you've got a lot of teams.
It's now easier to get sidekicks (more of a process).
Sidekicks now have their own card and options from the inventory.
You can now choose a look for your sidekicks.
You can now assign sidekicks as two different types of Close companions.
New Target/Street crime mechanic.
-- Your target level depends on a while lot of factors.
-- Makes being targeted less random and more controllable.
-- Your likelihood of being ambushed in side alleys is also affected.
Light fingers has had some work.
There's now a daily limit on manually clearing your hand (via almost any means).
The DMM deck will now always draw a complete hand if it's available at all.
-- Several new cards, a rare new breather type and a rare new mechanic.
You can now by .410 bore at The arms depot.
You can now sell bundled shotguns via your inventory.
Made opioids last longer.
Crashed adrenals now blocks drug taking actions instead of nullifying the effect.
New artwork.
The adult content image pack has been updated (check the Discord server for details).
New tutorial material.
Performance improvement when opening tabs with a lot of items.
Fixed Refresh your style not always giving you Dressed to impress as it should.
Fixed the Lace shrug sometimes not being equippable since it was moved to Accessories.
Fixed cooking a special meal for now also giving you the stored meal.
Fixed disappearing kills.
Some other minor narrative fixes.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
