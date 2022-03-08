 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

cyberpunkdreams update for 8 March 2022

Little World

Share · View all patches · Build 8336607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now visit the homeless camp in the airport, if you've got the route.

  • Hired help cards have been more than somewhat redesigned.

  • All negative options are now located on a single card.

  • You can now look for mutants in your hired help.

  • You now have to think about your hired help's loyalty and organisation.

  • -- It sets some default values if you have existing hired help.

  • And also make sure you pay them enough per week.

  • Numerous smaller tweaks and bits of content for hired help.

  • You can now call your hired help directly from your phone (or inventory cards).

  • You can't transfer hired help from the airport to the slums anymore.

  • Loyalty will also increase slowly over time.

  • You now have some stuff to deal with if you've got a lot of teams.

  • It's now easier to get sidekicks (more of a process).

  • Sidekicks now have their own card and options from the inventory.

  • You can now choose a look for your sidekicks.

  • You can now assign sidekicks as two different types of Close companions.

  • New Target/Street crime mechanic.

  • -- Your target level depends on a while lot of factors.

  • -- Makes being targeted less random and more controllable.

  • -- Your likelihood of being ambushed in side alleys is also affected.

  • Light fingers has had some work.

  • There's now a daily limit on manually clearing your hand (via almost any means).

  • The DMM deck will now always draw a complete hand if it's available at all.

  • -- Several new cards, a rare new breather type and a rare new mechanic.

  • You can now by .410 bore at The arms depot.

  • You can now sell bundled shotguns via your inventory.

  • Made opioids last longer.

  • Crashed adrenals now blocks drug taking actions instead of nullifying the effect.

  • New artwork.

  • The adult content image pack has been updated (check the Discord server for details).

  • New tutorial material.

  • Performance improvement when opening tabs with a lot of items.

  • Fixed Refresh your style not always giving you Dressed to impress as it should.

  • Fixed the Lace shrug sometimes not being equippable since it was moved to Accessories.

  • Fixed cooking a special meal for now also giving you the stored meal.

  • Fixed disappearing kills.

  • Some other minor narrative fixes.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.