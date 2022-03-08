 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Loco update for 8 March 2022

Rail Auto corner + New Trains + new FA-1 cab + Fixes +

Share · View all patches · Build 8336458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Rail Auto corner. Im not totaly happy with it but i know people want it and it works quite well already.

  • New Cab for FA-1 + better hitboxes for rollover + rain collisions

  • Added angle displays while building bridges

  • Swapped switch set on map left/right click to be the same as standing infront of it and clicking.

  • Fixed Locomotive levers not being in correct position when loading a game.

  • Fixed Cargo twitching for clients when on wagons.

  • Rail wheels re-enabled for Trex vehicle ,please let me know if they cause any problems if all is good other vehicles will get the rail wheels re-enabled.

  • Test locomotive removed from standard game, (should have only been in development branch) games will still load with it in.

  • Added BR24 Locomotive.

  • Added Metro/Subway locomotive.

  • Adeed 2 Mining locomotives

  • Added 2 Mining wagons (2 more still being worked on)

  • Added Build Objects list under , Key.

  • Added new crossing lights

  • Main menu load /save buttons changed in preparation for big UI update.

  • Rain visuals improved (drops should no longer fall through the thing it splashed on)

  • Main menu load /save buttons changed in preparation for big UI update.

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.