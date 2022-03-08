Rail Auto corner + New Trains + new FA-1 cab + Fixes +

-
Added Rail Auto corner. Im not totaly happy with it but i know people want it and it works quite well already.
-
New Cab for FA-1 + better hitboxes for rollover + rain collisions
-
Added angle displays while building bridges
-
Swapped switch set on map left/right click to be the same as standing infront of it and clicking.
-
Fixed Locomotive levers not being in correct position when loading a game.
-
Fixed Cargo twitching for clients when on wagons.
-
Rail wheels re-enabled for Trex vehicle ,please let me know if they cause any problems if all is good other vehicles will get the rail wheels re-enabled.
-
Test locomotive removed from standard game, (should have only been in development branch) games will still load with it in.
-
Added BR24 Locomotive.
-
Added Metro/Subway locomotive.
-
Adeed 2 Mining locomotives
-
Added 2 Mining wagons (2 more still being worked on)
-
Added Build Objects list under , Key.
-
Added new crossing lights
-
Main menu load /save buttons changed in preparation for big UI update.
-
Rain visuals improved (drops should no longer fall through the thing it splashed on)
-
Changed files in this update