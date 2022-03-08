Fix for crash related to invalid queued commands
Content Update 7 - Straw!
Cutting Dense Grass now produces Straw
Used in the construction of Straw Roofs and Straw Beds
Used to feed Tamed Animals
Added a Straw Petition to the Guided Experience
Tames
Added the Pasture Zone Type (Under Work)
Added a Feed Animal Command that is queued when a Tame is hungry
Herd Kingdom Owned Tames to Pastures
Limit Kingdom Owned Tame movement to current pasture
Prisoners
Added a Feed Prisoner Command that is queued when a Prisoner is hungry
Don't show cells under belongings management
Animals
Show Health
Show Food (range from -100 to 100)
Nursing
Feed characters who are resting until they are healed
Zones
Zones now use and support the same tools as Stockpiles
Fancy Wood Bed
Adjust Mesh so it doesn't poke through walls
Stone Hearth
Bring in sides so they don't poke through neighboring walls```
Noble Fates update for 8 March 2022
Noble Fates 0.24.0.35 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update