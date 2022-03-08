 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 8 March 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.35 released!

Build 8336261

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix for crash related to invalid queued commands

Content Update 7 - Straw!  
Cutting Dense Grass now produces Straw  
Used in the construction of Straw Roofs and Straw Beds  
Used to feed Tamed Animals  
Added a Straw Petition to the Guided Experience  

Tames  
Added the Pasture Zone Type (Under Work)  
Added a Feed Animal Command that is queued when a Tame is hungry  
Herd Kingdom Owned Tames to Pastures  
Limit Kingdom Owned Tame movement to current pasture  

Prisoners  
Added a Feed Prisoner Command that is queued when a Prisoner is hungry  
Don't show cells under belongings management  

Animals  
Show Health  
Show Food (range from -100 to 100)  

Nursing  
Feed characters who are resting until they are healed  

Zones  
Zones now use and support the same tools as Stockpiles  

Fancy Wood Bed  
Adjust Mesh so it doesn't poke through walls  

Stone Hearth  
Bring in sides so they don't poke through neighboring walls```

