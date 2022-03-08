 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 8 March 2022

ClientVersion 5202

Share · View all patches · Build 8336098 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for French, and English

English Localization

  • DOTA_CombatLog_RebornIntervalTime: {d:interval_time}s
  • DOTAWatchDownloads_DeleteSize: {i:size}MB
  • DOTA_KillGraph_HP: {d:value} HP
  • DOTA_Arcana_Wraith_King_MiniGame_ClaimAll: Claim All
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuests_BP_Reward: {d:point_rewards} BP
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Header_Stat: Stat
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Kills: Kills
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Deaths: Deaths
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Assists: Assists
  • DOTA_PlusStats_LastHits_Abbr: LH
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Denies_Abbr: D
  • DOTA_PlusStats_NetWorth_Abbr: NW
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Header_Current: Current
  • DOTA_PlusStats_Header_Historic: Historic
  • DOTA_DPCFrontPage_ComingUp: Coming up
  • DOTA_DPCSchedule_vs: vs.
  • DOTA_DPCSchedule_UpcomingMatches: Upcoming Matches
  • DOTA_GuildContracts_ContractSlotActive: Slot {d:slot_index}
  • DOTA_Spectator_Graph_RadiantXP: {d:experience_radiant} XP
  • DOTA_Spectator_Graph_DireXP: {d:experience_dire} XP

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.