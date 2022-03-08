Patch 1.0.01 Released: Important Bug Fixes and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released the first patch for Buccaneers! to address a few issues based on early feedback. Here are the full details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.01
Changes
- Bounties are now always generated at three difficulty levels (easy, medium and hard) based on the largest ship in your fleet, instead of your player level.
- The sabotage goal in “Trial By Fire” now explicitly tells you to sabotage the fort’s defences “at night”. You can skip time to night via an interaction at a specific table in each tavern.
- Moved the two merchants in Clarence Town harbour to avoid their UI getting cut off by the props around them.
Fixes
- Fixed player spawn not working in some harbours when trying to steal a ship.
- Fixed wrong objects and NPCs staying active when sneaking into enemy shipyards at night.
- Fixed issues with temporary ships granted in the “Trial By Fire” quest.
- Fixed extra cannons with a sabotage prompt appearing in the large shipyard.
- Fixed bribe option not working in enemy taverns.
- Fixed some towns using the wrong size shipyard.
- Fixed Steal Ship button not working for quest ships.
- Fixed ocean rendering incorrectly with holes in the mesh when using the Low quality in Graphics settings.
Thanks for all the great feedback we’ve received so far! We’ll have more patches in the coming days, so watch this space.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
Changed files in this update