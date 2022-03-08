 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slay the Spire update for 8 March 2022

V2.3 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8335972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there,

We updated the game to address a problem where players using 32bit operating systems were unable to play. This should show up as V2.3: 03-07-2022. Sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

Slay the Spire Windows Depot 646571
  • Loading history…
Slay the Spire Mac Depot 646572
  • Loading history…
Slay the Spire Linux Depot 646573
  • Loading history…
Slay the Spire Windows32 Depot 646574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.