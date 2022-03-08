Shadow Warrior 3 v1.01 is now live!

Hello everyone!
In this first patch for Shadow Warrior 3, we've been working on fixing major bugs and technical issues that some of you have been experiencing.
We would like to once again thank you for supporting us and for your patience. Keep your eyes on our social platforms for more information on future updates and plans 👀.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed issue with the raccoon not running away in sequence at Motoko Cave level after respawn - The Raccoon will now run faster than ever!
- Fixed too late ending of Raft sequence at Avalanche level which often caused the death of player - We've seen a lot of players having issues with the raft, hopefully with this change done to it the raft will not cause any more headaches to the player base.
- Fixed a bunch of audio issues - A lot of complaints regarding the music volume not being high enough, well we've cracked it up to 11 in this patch.
- Fixed several crashes - A lot of the crashes reported have now been fixed in the new build, if you by any chance encounter crash after the update, please make sure to verify the game files
- Improved save data stability - There should be no more corrupted save data, or at least the chance of such issue occurring has been put to a minimum.
- Optimization across levels for a smoother experience 🙂
- Various French localization fixes.
Changed files in this update