Knights of the Deep 0.49

Added a bunch of stuff. Hope you guys like it ːlobsterː
- Now Team Based games are possible now to select on the Host Game options
- Extra Characters (Now implemented yet characters as well) are possible now to select on the Host Game options
- Fixed Issues with VFX not working anymore for some weapons
- On team based games you can select it by just selecting a color. Is possible to select the normal color to not participate on a team and be a loner. Is possible to see by the name of the character if it's in your team or not by the same color.
