Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 8 March 2022

Knights of the Deep 0.49

Build 8335614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a bunch of stuff. Hope you guys like it ːlobsterː

  • Now Team Based games are possible now to select on the Host Game options
  • Extra Characters (Now implemented yet characters as well) are possible now to select on the Host Game options
  • Fixed Issues with VFX not working anymore for some weapons
  • On team based games you can select it by just selecting a color. Is possible to select the normal color to not participate on a team and be a loner. Is possible to see by the name of the character if it's in your team or not by the same color.

