- added a lighthouse in Oasis
- fixed a visual bug with the dhow's sail sheet attachment
- fixed a bug where the sail flapping sound would not play properly on some boats
- fixed a bug where the purchasable Al'Ankh chair would not load properly
- the chairs and tables in Sage Hills are no longer sunk underground
- the Aestrin chronometer should now have the correct rotation in the inventory
Sailwind update for 8 March 2022
Update 0.17.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update