Sailwind update for 8 March 2022

Update 0.17.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8335547

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a lighthouse in Oasis
  • fixed a visual bug with the dhow's sail sheet attachment
  • fixed a bug where the sail flapping sound would not play properly on some boats
  • fixed a bug where the purchasable Al'Ankh chair would not load properly
  • the chairs and tables in Sage Hills are no longer sunk underground
  • the Aestrin chronometer should now have the correct rotation in the inventory

