Grapple Dog update for 8 March 2022

Grapple Dog Version 1.1.0 !!!

Grapple Dog update for 8 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grapple Dog 1.1.0 Patch Notes

  • new feature: controller remapping implemented
  • new feature: keyboard remapping implemented
  • new feature: new boss islands unlocked post-game allow you to replay bosses whenever you would like
  • fixed bug: multiple memory issues addressed
  • fixed bug: in 5-B time trial, music cuts off after portal
  • fixed bug: restart at checkpoint 5-4 kills music
  • fixed bug: window size not saving
  • fixed bug: the health bar not ‘pulsing’ on pickups
  • fixed bug: collision error on level 2-2
  • fixed bug: collision error on level 1-4
  • fixed bug: collision error on level 2-3
  • fixed bug: steam screenshots not working
  • fixed bug: game wouldn’t pause on controller disconnect
  • fixed bug: brazillion / portugese language flags flipped
  • fixed bug: you could erase time trial medals if you didn’t meet criteria
  • fixed bug: a number of flat backgrounds were not drawing in front of background elements
  • fixed bug: finish bonus level while swinging and Pablo flies off weirdly
  • fixed bug: immediately walking off the ledge after pit respawning
  • fixed bug: final boss could crash if player dies at a specific moment
  • fixed bug: fixed timer pausing when hitpause is off
  • fixed bug: french language missing certain characters
  • fixed bug: workshop background - lights drawing on incorrect layer
  • fixed bug: possible softlock in tutorial with infinite jump
  • fixed bug: crab getting stuck in the ground
  • fixed bug: typo in ending
  • fixed bug: electric blocks drawing incorrectly on one of the bonus levels
  • fixed bug: visual errors on top and bottom of taller screen resolutions
  • fixed bug: boss 4 mouth animation was incorrect
  • fixed bug: camera error 2-4
  • fixed bug: debug test visible while Pablo is sleeping
  • fixed bug: fixed odd respawn moment on final lava pits of 3-3
  • fixed bug: lava world bonus level has wrong door
  • fixed bug: grapple points not spawning on bonus stage in lava world
  • fixed bug: graphical error on boat when slamming in Toni’s room
  • fixed bug: small fireball collision was incorrect
  • fixed bug: some errors where background was visible through water.
  • fixed bug: some text mis-aligned in Chinese
  • fixed bug: Removed duplicate fade out sound when leaving celebration screen
  • fixed bug: Couldn’t hear TREX when just off screen
  • fixed bug: issue with camera system not resetting properly fixed
  • fixed bug: start menu could get stuck and wouldn’t move offscreen
  • fixed bug: repeatedly pausing would allow you to advance through time trials without time being added to the clock
  • fixed bug: boat can no longer become stuck in islands
  • fixed bug: destroying and zipping an enemy on the same frame would cause strange behaviour
  • fixed bug: window size was not saving
  • fixed bug: strange behaviour when grappling during boss death
  • fixed bug: boss 2 gives out too many hearts
  • adjustment: made diagonals easier with analogue sticks
  • adjustment: Pablo now drops gem shards in collect bonus stages
  • adjustment: changed the speed run statue’s text to provide more context
  • adjustment: remove ‘save the world’ text from tv in post-game as the world has already been saved
  • adjustment: changed hitbox on coloured switches to be more lenient
  • adjustment: changed colour of homing bullet from blue to pink to remove confusion
  • adjustment: adjusted start of level 1-3 to make certain things clearer for new players
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 1-5
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 4-4
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 4-5
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-1
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-2
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-3
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-5
  • adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-B
  • adjustment: removed point of no return on 4B
  • adjustment: boss 4 - added a health pickup
  • adjustment: boss 4 - shortened attack patterns
  • adjustment: lowered the gem criteria for getting to boss stages
  • adjustment: lowered chasing snake speed
  • adjustment: you no longer have to replay boss stages on second plays of boss levels
  • adjustment: you can now pause in the tutorial
  • adjustment: bonus island intro animation shortened
  • optimisation: refactored wave effects on overworld for better performance
  • optimisation: refactored island waves on overworld for better performance
  • optimisation: refactored Dialogue code for better performance
  • optimisation: optimised grass climbing walls for better performance
  • optimisation: optimised lava for better performance
  • optimisation: refactored vine pit level elements for better performance
  • optimisation: texture pages optimised for better performance
  • optimisation: level 5-B portals optimised for better performance

