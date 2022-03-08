Grapple Dog Version 1.1.0 !!!

Grapple Dog 1.1.0 Patch Notes
- new feature: controller remapping implemented
- new feature: keyboard remapping implemented
- new feature: new boss islands unlocked post-game allow you to replay bosses whenever you would like
- fixed bug: multiple memory issues addressed
- fixed bug: in 5-B time trial, music cuts off after portal
- fixed bug: restart at checkpoint 5-4 kills music
- fixed bug: window size not saving
- fixed bug: the health bar not ‘pulsing’ on pickups
- fixed bug: collision error on level 2-2
- fixed bug: collision error on level 1-4
- fixed bug: collision error on level 2-3
- fixed bug: steam screenshots not working
- fixed bug: game wouldn’t pause on controller disconnect
- fixed bug: brazillion / portugese language flags flipped
- fixed bug: you could erase time trial medals if you didn’t meet criteria
- fixed bug: a number of flat backgrounds were not drawing in front of background elements
- fixed bug: finish bonus level while swinging and Pablo flies off weirdly
- fixed bug: immediately walking off the ledge after pit respawning
- fixed bug: final boss could crash if player dies at a specific moment
- fixed bug: fixed timer pausing when hitpause is off
- fixed bug: french language missing certain characters
- fixed bug: workshop background - lights drawing on incorrect layer
- fixed bug: possible softlock in tutorial with infinite jump
- fixed bug: crab getting stuck in the ground
- fixed bug: typo in ending
- fixed bug: electric blocks drawing incorrectly on one of the bonus levels
- fixed bug: visual errors on top and bottom of taller screen resolutions
- fixed bug: boss 4 mouth animation was incorrect
- fixed bug: camera error 2-4
- fixed bug: debug test visible while Pablo is sleeping
- fixed bug: fixed odd respawn moment on final lava pits of 3-3
- fixed bug: lava world bonus level has wrong door
- fixed bug: grapple points not spawning on bonus stage in lava world
- fixed bug: graphical error on boat when slamming in Toni’s room
- fixed bug: small fireball collision was incorrect
- fixed bug: some errors where background was visible through water.
- fixed bug: some text mis-aligned in Chinese
- fixed bug: Removed duplicate fade out sound when leaving celebration screen
- fixed bug: Couldn’t hear TREX when just off screen
- fixed bug: issue with camera system not resetting properly fixed
- fixed bug: start menu could get stuck and wouldn’t move offscreen
- fixed bug: repeatedly pausing would allow you to advance through time trials without time being added to the clock
- fixed bug: boat can no longer become stuck in islands
- fixed bug: destroying and zipping an enemy on the same frame would cause strange behaviour
- fixed bug: window size was not saving
- fixed bug: strange behaviour when grappling during boss death
- fixed bug: boss 2 gives out too many hearts
- adjustment: made diagonals easier with analogue sticks
- adjustment: Pablo now drops gem shards in collect bonus stages
- adjustment: changed the speed run statue’s text to provide more context
- adjustment: remove ‘save the world’ text from tv in post-game as the world has already been saved
- adjustment: changed hitbox on coloured switches to be more lenient
- adjustment: changed colour of homing bullet from blue to pink to remove confusion
- adjustment: adjusted start of level 1-3 to make certain things clearer for new players
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 1-5
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 4-4
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 4-5
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-1
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-2
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-3
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-5
- adjustment: difficulty adjust 5-B
- adjustment: removed point of no return on 4B
- adjustment: boss 4 - added a health pickup
- adjustment: boss 4 - shortened attack patterns
- adjustment: lowered the gem criteria for getting to boss stages
- adjustment: lowered chasing snake speed
- adjustment: you no longer have to replay boss stages on second plays of boss levels
- adjustment: you can now pause in the tutorial
- adjustment: bonus island intro animation shortened
- optimisation: refactored wave effects on overworld for better performance
- optimisation: refactored island waves on overworld for better performance
- optimisation: refactored Dialogue code for better performance
- optimisation: optimised grass climbing walls for better performance
- optimisation: optimised lava for better performance
- optimisation: refactored vine pit level elements for better performance
- optimisation: texture pages optimised for better performance
- optimisation: level 5-B portals optimised for better performance
Changed files in this update