Further enhancements for cloud save functionality!

Fixed an issue where the save file would increase in size over time, causing potential problems with cloud saving size limits (Engine bug, I swear!).
The save file system has now been reworked to make a custom file designed for cloud saving. Detected legacy save files will automatically be converted into the new format. The transition to the new version should be seamless. Don't hesitate to reach out if you encounter further problems regarding saving files!
Cheers
Tinimations
Changed files in this update