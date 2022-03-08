 Skip to content

Charlie The Roach update for 8 March 2022

Additions, Changes, Bug Fixes etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 8335389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the Main Menu and buttons.
  2. Added animations to all buttons across the entire game.
  3. Added new miscellaneous dialog sequences to Level 01.
  4. Fixed textures of Charlie on levels that start out dark.
  5. Added some detail to the Game Over screen.
  6. Dynamite walls explosion radius texture now flickers so it is more noticeable.
  7. Added wind animation to all hanging cloth textures on Level 01.
  8. Added detail to some of the floor textures on a few levels.
  9. Fixed a rare issue where an animation wouldn't play when knocking on the Roach Motel door.
  10. Changed some loading screens to match the changes of textures on some of the levels.
  11. Added some missing music and sound fadeouts when exiting or completing a level.

Changed files in this update

Charlie The Roach Content Depot 1539361
