- Changed the Main Menu and buttons.
- Added animations to all buttons across the entire game.
- Added new miscellaneous dialog sequences to Level 01.
- Fixed textures of Charlie on levels that start out dark.
- Added some detail to the Game Over screen.
- Dynamite walls explosion radius texture now flickers so it is more noticeable.
- Added wind animation to all hanging cloth textures on Level 01.
- Added detail to some of the floor textures on a few levels.
- Fixed a rare issue where an animation wouldn't play when knocking on the Roach Motel door.
- Changed some loading screens to match the changes of textures on some of the levels.
- Added some missing music and sound fadeouts when exiting or completing a level.
Charlie The Roach update for 8 March 2022
Additions, Changes, Bug Fixes etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update