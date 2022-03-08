 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 8 March 2022

Early Access is Out Now

8 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Northend Tower Defense goes into Early Access!

Community is essential for helping us in building a great game. Your feedback is always helpful to make it a better experience.

Best,
Northend Studios

