Cultist Simulator update for 8 March 2022

2022.3.g.1 GIOCONDA

Cultist Simulator update for 8 March 2022

  • Fixed intermittent Exile crash around halting verbs.
  • Changing high contrast setting no longer crashes game
  • Returning from Mansus no longer requires a restart to unpause
  • Elements shown correctly in status bar in Exile.
  • Reckoners no longer send an inexplicable corpse to your next destination when you leave.
  • Fixed issue where it was sometimes possible to start recipes with the hotkey but not a button click.
  • Likely fix for crash codename 'Gryla'
  • Likely fix for crash codename 'Gluggagegir'
  • Likely fix for crash codename 'Stekkjarstaur'
  • Started naming cause-undetermined crashes after the Yule Lads so I can keep track

