- Fixed intermittent Exile crash around halting verbs.
- Changing high contrast setting no longer crashes game
- Returning from Mansus no longer requires a restart to unpause
- Elements shown correctly in status bar in Exile.
- Reckoners no longer send an inexplicable corpse to your next destination when you leave.
- Fixed issue where it was sometimes possible to start recipes with the hotkey but not a button click.
- Likely fix for crash codename 'Gryla'
- Likely fix for crash codename 'Gluggagegir'
- Likely fix for crash codename 'Stekkjarstaur'
- Started naming cause-undetermined crashes after the Yule Lads so I can keep track
Cultist Simulator update for 8 March 2022
2022.3.g.1 GIOCONDA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update