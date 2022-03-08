This day belongs to you! May you prosper and stood affirm in the course of life. Master of Pieces wish you Happy International Women's Day.
We want to give this gift chapter to all Women in the World and wish Peace!
Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 8 March 2022
International Women's Day Gift!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update