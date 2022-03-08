 Skip to content

Dr. Professor Scientist's Weapons Testing Facility update for 8 March 2022

Tentative Release Patch

Major major improvements to everything.

  • Added destroy items when right clicking components
  • Upgrading is possible
  • new enemy variation
  • Several new VFX and SFX
  • Improved Guide in several iterations
  • Roguelike system savings improved
  • New frames added to research options
  • New star studded frames for each tier
  • Improved several key animations
  • crabs tier 1, 2 , 3 have gained death animations
  • New Enemy Death Animations
  • Several Balance Changes
  • Improved background systems to have better future proofing
  • New modifier variants
  • Bug Fixes
  • Several Rare freeze fixes
  • Massive amount of other changes not including above.

Cheers everyone see you in 40 minutes!

