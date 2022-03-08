Tentative Release Patch

Major major improvements to everything.
- Added destroy items when right clicking components
- Upgrading is possible
- new enemy variation
- Several new VFX and SFX
- Improved Guide in several iterations
- Roguelike system savings improved
- New frames added to research options
- New star studded frames for each tier
- Improved several key animations
- crabs tier 1, 2 , 3 have gained death animations
- New Enemy Death Animations
- Several Balance Changes
- Improved background systems to have better future proofing
- New modifier variants
- Bug Fixes
- Several Rare freeze fixes
- Massive amount of other changes not including above.
Cheers everyone see you in 40 minutes!
Changed files in this update