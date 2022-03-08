v0.2.3 | Patch Notes

GENERAL
- Many code fixes and improvements by Jabka.
- Few bump mapping texture improvements by MetridSiardily.
- Restricted the spawn of Singleplayer NPCs into Multiplayer (and vice versa).
SINGLEPLAYER
Added objective system, telling current objective that player has to do.
Fixed some buttons appearing in death screen if player used Continue from Main Menu.
Fixed wrong music playing in SCP-049's containment chamber.
Fixed some bugs in the checkpoint when players come back to it:
- Fixed airlock doors being closed.
- Fixed SCP-106 kidnapping player in elevator.
- Fixed hitboxes of sinked teammates still being active.
Fixed D-Class's alert lines playing if the D-Class is already dead.
MULTIPLAYER
Added voting system for next map.
Added sorting by name, gamemode, map and players for server list.
Added new music by Firefox for Waves ("Conflict Arises").
Revamped Host Server menu section:
- Each map now has own preview image.
- Each gamemode now has own preview image and description.
- Fixed the value 0 appearing in the max players and timeout input boxes when empty.
Revamped Syringes. They now add stamina regeneration boost for 10 seconds.
Fuses now have an icon displaying around the map when dropped by construction worker zombies.
Changes to SCP-035:
- Reduced his health from 15000 to 12000
- Fixed his agitation state not working (when the spine tentacles spawn)
- Increased the cooldown timer for when tentacles can spawn from 5 to 10 seconds.
-
Fixed zombie/SCP-939/SCP-035 death message appearing again if player is already dead.
Fixed crouch and shoot lagging in Multiplayer for clients.
Added failsafes for player models, nametags and player weapons (so they won't be invisible and crash the game, hopefully).
Fixed few places in Offices map where NPCs could've get stuck.
Fixed double lights in one of the generator rooms in Old Sewers map.
Fixed an unlit brush in Old Sewers map.
...and other small fixes and improvements!
