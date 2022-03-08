 Skip to content

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 8 March 2022

v0.2.3 | Patch Notes

v0.2.3 | Patch Notes

Build 8334938

GENERAL

  • Many code fixes and improvements by Jabka.
  • Few bump mapping texture improvements by MetridSiardily.
  • Restricted the spawn of Singleplayer NPCs into Multiplayer (and vice versa).

SINGLEPLAYER

  • Added objective system, telling current objective that player has to do.

  • Fixed some buttons appearing in death screen if player used Continue from Main Menu.

  • Fixed wrong music playing in SCP-049's containment chamber.

  • Fixed some bugs in the checkpoint when players come back to it:

    • Fixed airlock doors being closed.
    • Fixed SCP-106 kidnapping player in elevator.
    • Fixed hitboxes of sinked teammates still being active.

  • Fixed D-Class's alert lines playing if the D-Class is already dead.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added voting system for next map.

  • Added sorting by name, gamemode, map and players for server list.

  • Added new music by Firefox for Waves ("Conflict Arises").

  • Revamped Host Server menu section:

    • Each map now has own preview image.
    • Each gamemode now has own preview image and description.
    • Fixed the value 0 appearing in the max players and timeout input boxes when empty.

  • Revamped Syringes. They now add stamina regeneration boost for 10 seconds.

  • Fuses now have an icon displaying around the map when dropped by construction worker zombies.

  • Changes to SCP-035:

    • Reduced his health from 15000 to 12000
    • Fixed his agitation state not working (when the spine tentacles spawn)
    • Increased the cooldown timer for when tentacles can spawn from 5 to 10 seconds.

  • Fixed zombie/SCP-939/SCP-035 death message appearing again if player is already dead.

  • Fixed crouch and shoot lagging in Multiplayer for clients.

  • Added failsafes for player models, nametags and player weapons (so they won't be invisible and crash the game, hopefully).

  • Fixed few places in Offices map where NPCs could've get stuck.

  • Fixed double lights in one of the generator rooms in Old Sewers map.

  • Fixed an unlit brush in Old Sewers map.

...and other small fixes and improvements!

