Patch notes 3/8/22

Fixed a few bugs caused by our performance updates to the character editor yesterday:
- Certain actions (like entering test play or selecting a bone in the animation rig) made it impossible to add keyframes to the timeline until switching animations.
- The color wheel in the color picker became unclickable, making it harder to select a color.
- Some hover text stopped displaying.
Thank you to the players that helped us test after yesterday's update! The performance boost to the character editor was huge, with some players reporting that it doubled their frame rate. We're hopeful that this will open the door for players on a broader range of PCs to use the editor.
