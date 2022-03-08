Buoyage Update

This applies the new "Safe Water" and "Weather" buoys to the live branch of the game. I've tried to base them on real life buoys together with "NavAid / AtoN" light signals so please let me know if I've made a mistake anywhere :)
UPDATES
- Added "Safe Water" buoys with realistic light flashes
- Added "Weather" buoys with realistic light flashes
- Reduced screen tinting on boat windows so it should now be easier to see through them at night.
- Added buoy markers to the main map and SatNav
- Final optimisations for buoy physics.
- Included some "behind the scenes" code ready for A.I. boats.
