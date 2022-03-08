 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 8 March 2022

Buoyage Update

Build 8334751

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This applies the new "Safe Water" and "Weather" buoys to the live branch of the game. I've tried to base them on real life buoys together with "NavAid / AtoN" light signals so please let me know if I've made a mistake anywhere :)

UPDATES

  1. Added "Safe Water" buoys with realistic light flashes
  2. Added "Weather" buoys with realistic light flashes
  3. Reduced screen tinting on boat windows so it should now be easier to see through them at night.
  4. Added buoy markers to the main map and SatNav
  5. Final optimisations for buoy physics.
  6. Included some "behind the scenes" code ready for A.I. boats.

