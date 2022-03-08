 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 8 March 2022

Update note 0.0.3

Update Notes 0.0.2
Thank you for purchasing our game in Early Access and thank you for all the support and discussions to help improve our game! Join our discord server at https://discord.gg/f2ee7wm3Qp and support our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection

  • Fix collision.
  • Fix spell.
  • Fix rag can stack.
  • Fix show vr app on run game.
  • Fix merge servers on the same search page.
  • Fix jump point in the game.
  • Add Increase the height of the construction.
  • Add pve mode, set airdrop time, autosave time, on unofficial servers.
  • Add resource acquisition multiplier settings on unofficial servers.
  • Add player death marker in map.
  • Add bush.
  • Add freelook camera.
  • Add blood flow effect.
  • Add Painkiller
  • Add Katana
  • Add Free Look
  • Change C4 model
    We also made some improvements to spelling and punctuation throughout the game. Our developers do not speak English as our first language, and we are doing our best to improve the game translation.
    We are now supporting user-hosted servers so be on the lookout for unofficial servers added to the list.
    Thanks again for all the support!

