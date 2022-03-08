 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hellish Quart update for 8 March 2022

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.08.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8334667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.08.0

NEW:

  • Isabella: New special moves

TWEAK:

  • Further tweaks of the blade collision system
  • Isabella: new attacks are a bit faster
  • Isabella: attacks animations near-far blending tweaks
  • Isabella: a bit more narrow blade collision detector
  • Isabella, Zera: minor left hand IK tweaks
  • Isabella: deals a bit more damage
  • Isabella: minor fixes in Close Attacks animtree blends
  • Kalkstein: deals a bit less damage
  • Kalkstein: a bit slower low attacks
  • Jacek: deals a bit more damage
  • Barabasz: deals a bit more damage

FIX:

  • Fixed regression: gamepad vibration now works on idle blade touch/bind
  • Level select: School Gym button now plays the correct level preview

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.