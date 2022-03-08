Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.08.0
NEW:
- Isabella: New special moves
TWEAK:
- Further tweaks of the blade collision system
- Isabella: new attacks are a bit faster
- Isabella: attacks animations near-far blending tweaks
- Isabella: a bit more narrow blade collision detector
- Isabella, Zera: minor left hand IK tweaks
- Isabella: deals a bit more damage
- Isabella: minor fixes in Close Attacks animtree blends
- Kalkstein: deals a bit less damage
- Kalkstein: a bit slower low attacks
- Jacek: deals a bit more damage
- Barabasz: deals a bit more damage
FIX:
- Fixed regression: gamepad vibration now works on idle blade touch/bind
- Level select: School Gym button now plays the correct level preview
