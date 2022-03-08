Bug-fixing patch just landed!

Hello Family!
A bugfix patch has just arrived in Children of Morta and here is a list of the fixed issues:
- Fixed the crash or softlock that was occurring if Host player invited the Guest while Local Multiplayer session have been initiated before sending invites;
- Fixed the issue with long/infinite "Fetching save" state;
- Fixed the issue with black screen that could sometimes occur upon traversing to next floor/dungeon on Linux and Mac;
- Fixed the issue where Pyro Blade had an incorrect effect;
- Fixed the issue where Host player could have gotten stuck at home if exit confirmation prompt was active while the run was finished by the Guest player;
- Fixed the issue with Yajouj'Majouj (DLC character) losing ability to deal damage;
- Fixed the issue where tutorial texts appeared small due to in-game language change;
- Fixed a few random infinite loading screens;
- Fixed the issue where Linda's Rage effect persisted despite Rage bar being depleted;
- Fixed the issue where Linda sometimes could not deal damage after her movement became corrupted;
- Fixed the issue where Linda's movement became corrupted after stamina refill;
- Fixed the issue where Linda's Crescendo may sometimes hit out of the Guest's screen;
- Fixed the issue where players were able to go outside screen in Local Multiplayer (Remote Play);
- Fixed the issue with SFX being looped upon completing certain side quests;
- Fixed the issue where Host's skill points were visible for Guest player in Codex and Map tabs;
- Fixed the issue where some talents form the previous run could have been brought to the next run in Family Trials;
- Fixed the issue with Rage potions not being displayed on the mini-map for the Guest player;
- Fixed the issue with some Runes missing icons in Codex;
- Fixed the issue with health bar of escorts not being displayed in all Escort side quests;
- Fixed the issue where the escorts needed to be interacted twice in order to work in all Escort side quests;
- Fixed the issue with Ferocious Enemies counter displaying incorrect value for Guest player in Family Trials;
- Fixed the issue with Shield of Valor's duration not being displayed in GUI for the Guest player;
- Fixed a bunch of missing or incorrect Farsi (Persian) texts;
- Fixed the issue with Shifting Power item that visually increased other bonus multipliers in GUI;
- Fixed the issue where displayed rewards/progress towards rewards for Guest player were local and not the ones achieved during Online Multiplayer run in Host's session;
- Smaller fixes and netcode improvements.
This is a version 1.3.155.3 by the way.
Fight Corruption and save the world of Rea!
