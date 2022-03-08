Small patch following the Couple Update

Hi there,
Thank you for your enthusiasm for Haven Couple Update. We’ve fixed the first batch of the bugs reported so far following the update. We are also working on a fix for the level of Yu’s voice, that will be available later this week.
Thank you for reporting those problems, for all the messages, and we hope you are having fun with the new lovers.
Bug fixes:
- The couples selection screen now functions as expected.
- Fixed a repetition in Yu’s dialogue when discovering the reactor.
- Fixed minor pronouns inconsistency in some dialogs.
- Fixed voice inconsistency in some dialogs.
- Made sure players defeat the Bigafurai before continuing the adventure.
Changed depots in defaultbeta branch