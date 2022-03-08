English
#########STEAM###############
Added some information to support Ukrainian people on the Steam Store page. (It may not be visible in Russia and China region because of censorship.)
Hopefully Gabe will not kill me for doing this. :)
#########Content##############
New weapon: Large Bone
Added an item drop list on skeleton enemy. The list includes different types of bones.
More skeletons can spawn in the Secret Tunnel.
Another part of the Secret Tunnel is now accessible.
#########System###############
Drop list can now be attached to an enemy instead of the whole group.
#########DEBUG###############
Fixed a bug that procedurally generated mission "misleading" may sometimes point to the Preist's House in Queensmouth. (Thanks to 7.ti's bug report.)
[Critial Bug]Fixed a bug that stops all the drop lists from working.
简体中文
#########STEAM###############
在STEAM商店页面上加入了一些支持乌克兰的信息。（俄区和中国可能无法看到。）
希望G胖别因为这个来咬我。
#########Content##############
新武器：大骨头
对骷髅加入了物品掉落列表。（包括各种类型的骨头）
更多的骷髅可能出现在秘密通道里。
秘密通道中的一个区域现在可以进入。
#########System###############
物品掉落列表现在可以被设定到一个敌方角色身上而非整个队伍。
#########DEBUG###############
修复了随机生成任务“误导”中有时任务目标地点为被错误地设置到牧师的小屋的BUG。（感谢7.ti的BUG报告）
【重大BUG】修复了一个导致所有物品掉落列表失效的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 March 2022
Update, Version 20220308
English
Changed files in this update