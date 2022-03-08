 Skip to content

Escape To School update for 8 March 2022

Escape To School 1.2 just launched!
What´s new?

-You can now save your highscore!

-The guard now has sound-effects so you can hear him even if he is behind you!

-Better npc animations!

