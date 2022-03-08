Escape To School 1.2 just launched!
What´s new?
-You can now save your highscore!
-The guard now has sound-effects so you can hear him even if he is behind you!
-Better npc animations!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Escape To School 1.2 just launched!
What´s new?
-You can now save your highscore!
-The guard now has sound-effects so you can hear him even if he is behind you!
-Better npc animations!
Changed files in this update