Arma 3 update for 8 March 2022

SPOTREP #00102

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Game Update 2.08 (Steam Rich Presence, Scripted Lasers, Platform Support)
SIZE: ~3.1 GB / ~340 MB (depends on Contact ownership)

More in the full changelog and SPOTREP

