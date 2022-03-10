PC Building Simulator Update v1.15.1

Today we're pushing a minor update live to address the issues listed below. Special thanks to the community for contributions to bug reporting and evidence gathering.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which prevented several 360mm AIO coolers from being installed inside the CORSAIR iCUE 5000D Airflow case when used with an ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wifi motherboard.
- Corsair iCUE 5000 cases should now correctly fit custom water loop reservoirs when a radiator is installed above the reservoir slot
- Fixed an issue which caused Corsair iCUE 5000 cases to incorrectly detect collision when installing a custom water-cooling radiator if a reservoir is already installed.
- Adjusted pathing to prevent clipping issues with 4 pin cables in the Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB, 5000D and 5000D Airflow cases
Cheers,
The PC Building Simulator Team
