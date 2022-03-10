 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PC Building Simulator update for 10 March 2022

PC Building Simulator Update v1.15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8333740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we're pushing a minor update live to address the issues listed below. Special thanks to the community for contributions to bug reporting and evidence gathering.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue which prevented several 360mm AIO coolers from being installed inside the CORSAIR iCUE 5000D Airflow case when used with an ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wifi motherboard.
  • Corsair iCUE 5000 cases should now correctly fit custom water loop reservoirs when a radiator is installed above the reservoir slot
  • Fixed an issue which caused Corsair iCUE 5000 cases to incorrectly detect collision when installing a custom water-cooling radiator if a reservoir is already installed.
  • Adjusted pathing to prevent clipping issues with 4 pin cables in the Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB, 5000D and 5000D Airflow cases

Stay up to date!

Join us on all our official platforms today: Discord / Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Reddit / YouTube

Cheers,
The PC Building Simulator Team

Changed files in this update

PC Building Simulator PC - 32bit Depot 621061
  • Loading history…
PC Building Simulator PC - 64bit Depot 621062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.