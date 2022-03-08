The Tenants - Patch 0.8e

General
- Fixed being able to sample and buy furniture even when you couldn't afford it.
- Fixed an issue with the boat being available for purchase before completing the first Elite Contract.
- Fixed an issue with auctions sometimes failing after being completed.
- Fixed incorrect Workshop floor mapping in one of the Suburbs properties.
- Fixed an issue with the two piles of garbage stacked on each other in one of the Suburbs properties.
- Fixed a couple issues with the cockroach event tutorial hard locking the game.
- Fixed two jobs that required non-workshop type floors in workshop type rooms.
- Fixed an issue with ghost UI markers in some tenant events.
- Fixed a host of issues in the new tenant events related to starting and ending them.
- Fixed an issue with the proximity bonus detection range calculation sometimes being incorrect.
- Tweaked one of the speakers to be placeable on various surfaces and not only on the floor.
Balance
- Cleaned up tax behavior with auctions. Apartment sales will not count towards taxable income anymore to avoid double taxation. All apartment transactions after selling are now grouped together and carried over to maintain finance history integrity.
- Slightly increased profit margins for sell auctions.
Changed files in this update