[Rocco's Island] Update Ver. 1.1.0 Note

Hello All,

We are very excited to announce our update release ver. 1.1.0 today. Thank you everyone for playing. A lot of players have expressed that the 3-match puzzle was too difficult for 1st time players. Hence we have actually implemented and added Story Mode and Hard Mode to the game over the weekend.

[Story Mode]: Easy puzzle, recommended to story chasers. Since the game is easy, some leaderboard and achievements will be unavailable on this mode.

[Normal Mode]: Normal puzzle, recommended to puzzle enthusiast players.

[Hard Mode]: Beware, recommended to players who really enjoy the challenge.

Enjoy,

Team Cogoo

-- On our next update --

We plan to add controller support