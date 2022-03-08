[Rocco's Island] Update Ver. 1.1.0 Note

Hello All,
We are very excited to announce our update release ver. 1.1.0 today. Thank you everyone for playing. A lot of players have expressed that the 3-match puzzle was too difficult for 1st time players. Hence we have actually implemented and added Story Mode and Hard Mode to the game over the weekend.
[Story Mode]: Easy puzzle, recommended to story chasers. Since the game is easy, some leaderboard and achievements will be unavailable on this mode.
[Normal Mode]: Normal puzzle, recommended to puzzle enthusiast players.
[Hard Mode]: Beware, recommended to players who really enjoy the challenge.
Enjoy,
Team Cogoo
-- On our next update --
We plan to add controller support
Changed files in this update