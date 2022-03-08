Hello gamers, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.4.1)
Updated voice, added new GUI and push-to-talk system
Fixed invisible tesla that could have caused you to die anywhere
Fixed "Memory Access Violation" on startup if you have enabled "Antialiased text"
Fixed wallet pick up
Tesla has a reduced hitbox
Added downloading script files in loading in game
Added loading to game in singleplayer
You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod
With great love,
Fusion Creators Studio
