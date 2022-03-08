 Skip to content

Clou - Roll & Heist update for 8 March 2022

Big Campaign Update

Build 8333028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, the time has come! The big campaign update for Clou - Roll & Heist is here:

  • Many changes requested by the community (zooming/scrolling with keyboard, split music and sfx volume, loading screens etc).

  • Some bugfixes of minor problems (mainly highscore bugs on Mac and sound problems)

  • you can now play the first campaign in Clou - Roll & Heist. This includes:

    • a few small cutscenes for the storyline
    • the campaign screen to shop and manage your gang between burglaries
    • the campaign toolset during the break-ins which you have to use cleverly
    • and of course three new big scenarios full of tricky special rules you have to master

As always, I welcome feedback and if you find any bugs in the game, feel free to contact me - I will try to fix them as soon as possible. But for now, have fun hunting for the Victoria tiara!

Changed files in this update

