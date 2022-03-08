Finally, the time has come! The big campaign update for Clou - Roll & Heist is here:
-
Many changes requested by the community (zooming/scrolling with keyboard, split music and sfx volume, loading screens etc).
-
Some bugfixes of minor problems (mainly highscore bugs on Mac and sound problems)
-
you can now play the first campaign in Clou - Roll & Heist. This includes:
- a few small cutscenes for the storyline
- the campaign screen to shop and manage your gang between burglaries
- the campaign toolset during the break-ins which you have to use cleverly
- and of course three new big scenarios full of tricky special rules you have to master
As always, I welcome feedback and if you find any bugs in the game, feel free to contact me - I will try to fix them as soon as possible. But for now, have fun hunting for the Victoria tiara!
