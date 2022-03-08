 Skip to content

Ziggurat 2 update for 8 March 2022

Update #10 - New Enemies!

Update #10 - New Enemies!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing an update for the game, featuring the Drakes, a new kind of flying enemies!

New Content:

  • New enemies: Accursed Drakes, Frost Drakes and Blight Drakes.

Improvements:

  • Changed background color of the "Low Mana" warning to Purple (we tried using the weapon's color, but it was a bit too chaotic, and you should already know the weapon you're using anyways).
  • "Low Mana" warning sound is now different from the "Low Health" one.
  • Added different sounds when the Amulet, Dash and Skill are ready to be used again.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed rare case where enemies would teleport non-stop accross the room.
  • Fixed reflection cubemap not working properly in some cases (it's only used on low quality settings).

