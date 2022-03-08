Update #10 - New Enemies!

Hi!
Today we're releasing an update for the game, featuring the Drakes, a new kind of flying enemies!
New Content:
- New enemies: Accursed Drakes, Frost Drakes and Blight Drakes.
Improvements:
- Changed background color of the "Low Mana" warning to Purple (we tried using the weapon's color, but it was a bit too chaotic, and you should already know the weapon you're using anyways).
- "Low Mana" warning sound is now different from the "Low Health" one.
- Added different sounds when the Amulet, Dash and Skill are ready to be used again.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed rare case where enemies would teleport non-stop accross the room.
- Fixed reflection cubemap not working properly in some cases (it's only used on low quality settings).
