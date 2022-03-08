Version 1.2

General
The 1 mana winner bonus has been removed. This is in an effort to make matches more even and not too one-sided.
Significantly reduced the punishment for losing to a player with a much lower rank than you. You will also gain more rank points for winning against a lower ranked player.
Starting mana has been increased to 10. This aims to slightly increase the starting pace of the match.
Added a 10 second cancel delay to ranked and casual search to reduce the amount of players matching against an opponent that does not join.
Time to wait for opponent to connect to the match has been reduced to 30 seconds.
Balance
All listed ability numbers are from a level 1 perspective. Levels 2 and 3 are scaled in the same manner
Basic attack damage has been reduced by 15% across the board and ability damage and healing has been increased by 15% across the board. This is in an effort to further emphasize each unit's unique capabilities.
1 mana cost units have had their stats and abilities reduced by 10% across the board.
2 mana cost units have had their stats and abilities reduced by 5% across the board.
Trapper attack speed reduced from 1.15 down to 1.05.
Devourer stun duration reduced from 1 second down to 0.8 seconds.
Sentinel Curse damage multiplier reduced from 70% down to 60%.
Heavy Gunner maximum Focused Fire stacks reduced from 8 down to 6.
Pit Fighter knockback reduced from 4 down to 3 tiles.
Priestess basic attack damage reduced from 65 down to 56.
Mana Hound mana gain from allied spells cast reduced from 15 down to 10.
Shadowstalker basic attack damage increased from 20 to 24.
Rockling base health reduced from 275 to 200.
Irali Imp health reduced from 100 down to 70.
Dark Pact Void Imp health reduced from 170 down to 90.
Negate damage reduced from 12% maximum life down to 5%.
Execute damage reduced from 15% maximum life down to 7%.
Lifewell healing split increased from 50% to 52%.
Adrenaline attack speed gain reduced from 40% to 35%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players joining a match would encounter an empty board with no Deities.
Improved the bad connection detection to prevent continuous popups in short periods.
The Rockling description no longer has #spellPower in it.
Fixed a bug where pressing 'X' during a Freestyle match zooms out the camera.
