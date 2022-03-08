 Skip to content

Godsbane update for 8 March 2022

Version 1.2

Version 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • The 1 mana winner bonus has been removed. This is in an effort to make matches more even and not too one-sided.

  • Significantly reduced the punishment for losing to a player with a much lower rank than you. You will also gain more rank points for winning against a lower ranked player.

  • Starting mana has been increased to 10. This aims to slightly increase the starting pace of the match.

  • Added a 10 second cancel delay to ranked and casual search to reduce the amount of players matching against an opponent that does not join.

  • Time to wait for opponent to connect to the match has been reduced to 30 seconds.

Balance

All listed ability numbers are from a level 1 perspective. Levels 2 and 3 are scaled in the same manner

  • Basic attack damage has been reduced by 15% across the board and ability damage and healing has been increased by 15% across the board. This is in an effort to further emphasize each unit's unique capabilities.

  • 1 mana cost units have had their stats and abilities reduced by 10% across the board.

  • 2 mana cost units have had their stats and abilities reduced by 5% across the board.

  • Trapper attack speed reduced from 1.15 down to 1.05.

  • Devourer stun duration reduced from 1 second down to 0.8 seconds.

  • Sentinel Curse damage multiplier reduced from 70% down to 60%.

  • Heavy Gunner maximum Focused Fire stacks reduced from 8 down to 6.

  • Pit Fighter knockback reduced from 4 down to 3 tiles.

  • Priestess basic attack damage reduced from 65 down to 56.

  • Mana Hound mana gain from allied spells cast reduced from 15 down to 10.

  • Shadowstalker basic attack damage increased from 20 to 24.

  • Rockling base health reduced from 275 to 200.

  • Irali Imp health reduced from 100 down to 70.

  • Dark Pact Void Imp health reduced from 170 down to 90.

  • Negate damage reduced from 12% maximum life down to 5%.

  • Execute damage reduced from 15% maximum life down to 7%.

  • Lifewell healing split increased from 50% to 52%.

  • Adrenaline attack speed gain reduced from 40% to 35%.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players joining a match would encounter an empty board with no Deities.

  • Improved the bad connection detection to prevent continuous popups in short periods.

  • The Rockling description no longer has #spellPower in it.

  • Fixed a bug where pressing 'X' during a Freestyle match zooms out the camera.

