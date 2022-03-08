This definitely should have been done before

- I say "NO" to the black screen that some players experienced at startup.
- Double jump? No more.
- Hold R to return to the hub. (but with some restrictions)
- The situation where the player got to the exit too early, resulting in a softlock, will no longer occur. (I hope)
- The letter C can now be collected if you stand on the same surface as the letter.
- Some models have been changed to get rid of various unintended puzzle-solving possibilities.
- The heights of some surfaces have become more correct.
- Incorrect collisions become slightly less incorrect.
- Removed the generation of a special file confirming complete of the game.
- And fixed one small typo in the English text.
Some bugs are still being fixed.
An uncomfortable jump remain uncomfortable. If it ever changes then the changes will not be large-scale.
Changed files in this update