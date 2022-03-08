Game patch 1.3.34

Hey folks!
This patch fixes several minor issues.
Version 1.3.34:
- fixed Desert Eagle using the slide release sound of the glock-19, instead of it's own
- fixed actors sometimes not casting shadows
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed "Dev wall 2" being climbable
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed being unable to change values in the "mark NPCs" text field on neutralize_enemies and kill_enemies objectives
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash related to vent shafts
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update