暖雪 Warm Snow update for 8 March 2022

【Update0308】Added Challenge Level: WHITE ASH, Master Skin！

【Update0308】Added Challenge Level: WHITE ASH, Master Skin！

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

In this update, you will be challenged by the new level: White Ash. Either gerne can entre the challenge after clearing the BLIZZARD!

Version: 1.2.1.0

New content:

  1. Added two new challenge levels: White Ash. Either gerne can entre the challenge after clearing the BLIZZARD!

  1. Added Master Skin. After clearing this level, you will unlock the master skin of the corresponding genre, and the switch is in the lower left corner of the Buddha.

  1. Added the function of timer, which can be turned off in Settings.

BUG Repair:

  1. Fixed an issue where Lu Kunhai's blood would still cause damage after being defeated.
  2. Fixed the damage problem of relic [Yellow Charm] in Power Slot.
  3. Fixed an issue that pressing ESC when destroying the Throne would cause the game to freeze.
  4. Fixed the issue of losing achievements.
  5. Fixed an issue where the red line did not disappear after Qin Wu was defeated..
  6. Fixed an issue where Qin Wu would die off the map if defeated when jumping.
  7. Fixed the value problem of skill [Health Boost].
  8. Fixed an issue where relic [Blood Fungus] could get a permanent defense buff when removed.

Optimization Adjustment:

  1. Optimized English localization.
  2. Adjust the probability of various rooms, reduce the probability of Restore Health room and increase the restore health volume to 60%.
  3. Optimized buff effects.
  4. Optimized the screen vibration effect of relic [Death Lotus] in core slot.
  5. Optimized the effects of relic [Wolf's Fang].

————
Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

