【Update0308】Added Challenge Level: WHITE ASH, Master Skin！

Dear players,
In this update, you will be challenged by the new level: White Ash. Either gerne can entre the challenge after clearing the BLIZZARD!
Version: 1.2.1.0
New content:
- Added two new challenge levels: White Ash. Either gerne can entre the challenge after clearing the BLIZZARD!
- Added Master Skin. After clearing this level, you will unlock the master skin of the corresponding genre, and the switch is in the lower left corner of the Buddha.
- Added the function of timer, which can be turned off in Settings.
BUG Repair:
- Fixed an issue where Lu Kunhai's blood would still cause damage after being defeated.
- Fixed the damage problem of relic [Yellow Charm] in Power Slot.
- Fixed an issue that pressing ESC when destroying the Throne would cause the game to freeze.
- Fixed the issue of losing achievements.
- Fixed an issue where the red line did not disappear after Qin Wu was defeated..
- Fixed an issue where Qin Wu would die off the map if defeated when jumping.
- Fixed the value problem of skill [Health Boost].
- Fixed an issue where relic [Blood Fungus] could get a permanent defense buff when removed.
Optimization Adjustment:
- Optimized English localization.
- Adjust the probability of various rooms, reduce the probability of Restore Health room and increase the restore health volume to 60%.
- Optimized buff effects.
- Optimized the screen vibration effect of relic [Death Lotus] in core slot.
- Optimized the effects of relic [Wolf's Fang].
————
Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb
Changed files in this update