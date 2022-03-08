Update Notes for patch 0.8711.EA

Reentry has been patched to version 0.8711.EA. This is a hotfix related to an issue where rendering avatars/mission controllers fails. See list below for other minor changes:
- Added capability to override the language. This is meant for contributors as they develop language support. Set the language to ENGLISH, then type in the language code your files are using, then press OVERRIDE. This will only work if the dropdown is set to ENGLISH.
- Fixed a breaking issue with the avatar/character rendering engine causing only the headsets to render in the latest release
- Did a major update of the avatar rendering engine
- Correcte many missing labels and text artifacts in the Mercury Control Center
- SLV ascent guidance tunes
- TLI guidance tunes
- Corrected some issues related to loading language files
