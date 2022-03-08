 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator update for 8 March 2022

Update Notes for patch 0.8711.EA

Share · View all patches · Build 8332564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Reentry has been patched to version 0.8711.EA. This is a hotfix related to an issue where rendering avatars/mission controllers fails. See list below for other minor changes:

  • Added capability to override the language. This is meant for contributors as they develop language support. Set the language to ENGLISH, then type in the language code your files are using, then press OVERRIDE. This will only work if the dropdown is set to ENGLISH.
  • Fixed a breaking issue with the avatar/character rendering engine causing only the headsets to render in the latest release
  • Did a major update of the avatar rendering engine
  • Correcte many missing labels and text artifacts in the Mercury Control Center
  • SLV ascent guidance tunes
  • TLI guidance tunes
  • Corrected some issues related to loading language files

Changed files in this update

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator Content Depot 882141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.