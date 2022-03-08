 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 8 March 2022

Ancient Cities v0.2.7.0 Tribe leader

The leader of the tribe and its game mechanics.

CHANGES:

  • Tribe leader, succesion and constraints on policy settings.
  • New animal species : Mouflon ( Wild sheep ).
  • New vegetal species : Blackberry plant.
  • Trail particles over water, snow and dirt.
  • New dancing behavior.
  • Hunters avoid hunting pregnant females as long as possible.
  • Manual tasks creation tool now sets normal velocity.

FIXES:

  • Deleting manual tasks from interface button.
  • Build task disappear when destroying its work group.
  • Area creation and edition with circle and square tool.
  • Graphical glitches near objects when using the camera mod.
  • Animation glitch when crafting fine sticks by the fireplace.
  • Chopping issues.
  • Crash when selecting a very far place to migrate.
  • Pits not showing correctly.
  • Some portrait issues.
  • Linux PROTON AMD support using propietary drivers.
  • Crash when pressing building hotkey in region map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
  • Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next we will implement migrant groups.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

