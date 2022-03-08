Ancient Cities v0.2.7.0 Tribe leader

v0.2.7.0 Tribe leader
The leader of the tribe and its game mechanics.
CHANGES:
- Tribe leader, succesion and constraints on policy settings.
- New animal species : Mouflon ( Wild sheep ).
- New vegetal species : Blackberry plant.
- Trail particles over water, snow and dirt.
- New dancing behavior.
- Hunters avoid hunting pregnant females as long as possible.
- Manual tasks creation tool now sets normal velocity.
FIXES:
- Deleting manual tasks from interface button.
- Build task disappear when destroying its work group.
- Area creation and edition with circle and square tool.
- Graphical glitches near objects when using the camera mod.
- Animation glitch when crafting fine sticks by the fireplace.
- Chopping issues.
- Crash when selecting a very far place to migrate.
- Pits not showing correctly.
- Some portrait issues.
- Linux PROTON AMD support using propietary drivers.
- Crash when pressing building hotkey in region map.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
- Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next we will implement migrant groups.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
Changed files in this update