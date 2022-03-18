Version 2 Update (V.2.0.0.1) LIVE!

Hi everyone,

We are very excited to announce that Dinosaurs A Prehistoric Adventure 2 has been fully released on steam

Dinosaurs A Prehistoric Adventure 2 is built upon Dinosaurs A Prehistoric Adventure and further expand its predecessor with 30 playable dinosaurs, numerous unlockable skins, customizable RPG elements, and a variety of environments for players to explore.

To celebrate this launch, we have updated Dinosaurs A Prehistoric Adventure to Version 2.0.0.1. This version brings numerous improvements to further enhance performance and gameplay experience.

As usual we will only highlight the major elements so let's get started:

Engine updated, from unity 5.4 to 2017.3. Updating the engine brings better overall stability during development and to the build.

Upgraded to 64 bit. We have decided to upgrade the game to 64 bit to improve stability. However, if you are running a 32 bit machine, you can revert to the 32 bit version of the game which is available in the legacy 32 bit branch.

Auto attack implemented. Players can now perform auto attack by simply left clicking on an enemy unit.

Remove hunger and thirst depletion rate. Food and water sources will now solely be used to replenish health points.

Added objectives UI that would help guide players during gameplay.

Optimized AI detection method.

Additional texture compression and model optimization to reduce memory usage.

New reset button on the main menu to better prevent accidental reset.

That’s currently it for this update. We hope that you will have a great time with the game and if you're interested about the sequel, you can visit the link here to find out more. Thank you for your support.

