Monster Girl Manager update for 8 March 2022

v0.23 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs
Fixed an issue where floor fall events on floor 1 can move you to floor 26
Fixed a typo in the deredere dialogue tree
Bandits no longer use retreat when no ally is behind them
Fixed battle sometimes spawning with no enemies
Fixed a crash caused by the trader event
Fixed a crash caused by moving artifacts to slot 5 of the take-home chest
Fixed an issue where battle will not proceed if an enemy dies while being swapped
Fixed Quick Knife activating one turn 2 instead of turn 1

