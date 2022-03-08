Everpixel Tactics Patch 0.4.19
Quality of Life
- Enemy tooltips now show their current stats (health, stamina, etc.)
- Logger now displays most perks and traits if they "proc"
- Logger now displays more info about certain abilities (like slimes dissolving enemies.)
- Logging has been modified to show how much damage was resisted
- Logging has been modified to show how much damage was protected
Changes
- Merchants now restock their inventories more-frequently, but replace fewer of their items.
- Missions now re-generate in cities more quickly.
- Damage calculations have been refactored. Generally, this means that characters deal more damage in battle.
Additions
- Cryomancer gear can now be purchased - but there's no cryomancy perk tree (yet...)
- Brigands can be caught rocking cryomancer gear - but there's no cryomancy perk tree (yet...)
Bug Fixes
- Natural warrior no longer boosts the pertinent skills unless a character actually has the trait.
- Fey Blood no longer boosts the pertinent skills unless a character actually has the trait.
- Duelist perks are no longer double-counted for calculating duelist skill.
- Bleeding damage is no longer protected by armor
- Bleeding damage is no longer resisted by armor
Changed files in this update