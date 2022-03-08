 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Everpixel Tactics update for 8 March 2022

Everpixel Tactics Patch: 0.4.19

Share · View all patches · Build 8331096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everpixel Tactics Patch 0.4.19

Quality of Life
  • Enemy tooltips now show their current stats (health, stamina, etc.)
  • Logger now displays most perks and traits if they "proc"
  • Logger now displays more info about certain abilities (like slimes dissolving enemies.)
  • Logging has been modified to show how much damage was resisted
  • Logging has been modified to show how much damage was protected
Changes
  • Merchants now restock their inventories more-frequently, but replace fewer of their items.
  • Missions now re-generate in cities more quickly.
  • Damage calculations have been refactored. Generally, this means that characters deal more damage in battle.
Additions
  • Cryomancer gear can now be purchased - but there's no cryomancy perk tree (yet...)
  • Brigands can be caught rocking cryomancer gear - but there's no cryomancy perk tree (yet...)
Bug Fixes
  • Natural warrior no longer boosts the pertinent skills unless a character actually has the trait.
  • Fey Blood no longer boosts the pertinent skills unless a character actually has the trait.
  • Duelist perks are no longer double-counted for calculating duelist skill.
  • Bleeding damage is no longer protected by armor
  • Bleeding damage is no longer resisted by armor

Changed files in this update

Everpixel Tactics Content Depot 1608781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.